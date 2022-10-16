Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Anniversary: When the actress shared details about her wedding day

Needless to say, only a lucky few got to be part of that magical day but that doesn’t mean fans did not get to hear about it from the couple later on. On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 10 th wedding anniversary today, let’s take a look at the couple's personal accounts of the big occasion.

Bollywood celebrity marriages have always been a hotspot for media frenzy because of the massive fan attention they garner. Speculation about every little detail of the wedding, the guest list, and even the wedding photographs never cease to make headlines. As for the stars at the centre of all this attention, they get to share a highlight of their lives with their admirers which makes it all the more special. So when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot back in October 2012, the hype around it all was unreal. Not only was everyone talking about it but the desire to know more was insatiable.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her wedding with Saif Ali Khan

In an interview with Vogue India in 2013, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that it felt like a fairy tale come true when their friends from different parts of the world came to attend their wedding. She revealed that their friends from Kenya, London, Muscat, Dubai and Switzerland flew down, especially for the wedding, and it made them feel so special. “We wanted each one of those 100 people to know how special they are,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said she and Saif Ali Khan wanted to keep their wedding private

The actress also added that she had threatened her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor that they would run away to London to get married if their wedding wasn’t kept hush-hush. “We threatened that if they didn't let us do it our way, we'd run away to London and get married alone,” she said.

Speaking about wanting to keep their wedding private, Kareena said, “Over the years of courtship and being together, we realized that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we're eating, which designer I'm wearing, who we've invited." She further added, “Saif and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out onto the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn't need to know more than that.”

Saif Ali Khan shared how their intimate wedding had turned into an expensive one

Last year, Saif Ali Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his movie. It was then that the actor shared some hilarious insights about his wedding with Kareena. He told Kapil that the ceremony was planned to be just an intimate family affair, but later realized that isn’t possible due to the number of relatives Kareena has. He hilariously said, “Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an heirloom sharara on her wedding day

For her wedding day, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an opulent sharara that had been passed down through generations. It originally belonged to Sajida Sultan, Sharmila Tagore's mother-in-law, and in fact, Sharmila had worn this for her own nikah in 1962. The sharara set was restored and refurbished by ace designer Ritu Kumar.

