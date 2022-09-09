Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan attend Brahmastra screening in style, Taimur steals the limelight; PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan attended the Brahmastra screening in the city.
Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has hit the theatres today. Several fans are awaiting their turn to watch the film on the big screen. In Mumbai today, Saif Ali Khan was spotted along with wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur heading to watch the film’s ‘first day first show’. And guess who stole the limelight? It was none other than Taimur Ali Khan who looked as cute as ever.
Watch Kareena Kapoor and family arrive in style at Brahmastra screening
One can see that all three of them opted to wear black outfits and paired them up with their choice of lowers. Kareena Kapoor chose to wear a black hoodie along with light blue jeans. She aced her look by opting to wear her favourite black shades. Saif, on the other hand, chose to keep it simple and comfortable as he wore a black t-shirt along with denims. However, son Taimur Ali Khan, as usual, stole the limelight as he aced his look in style by wearing a black t-shirt with white pants.
About Brahmastra
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the first leg of the Astra universe of films revolves around Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva, who has the power of fire. While Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are the protectors of the Brahmastra, Mouni Roy represents the dark forces that wish to attain the Brahmastra. It has hit the theatres today.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Work Front
Talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.
Saif Ali Khan's Work Front
Speaking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be seen in Pushkar Gayatri's Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. He will also be playing a major role in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon. It is safe to say that both Kareena and Saif have a significant number of films to do.
