Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan attend Brahmastra screening in style, Taimur steals the limelight; PHOTOS

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has hit the theatres today. Several fans are awaiting their turn to watch the film on the big screen. In Mumbai today, Saif Ali Khan was spotted along with wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur heading to watch the film’s ‘first day first show’. And guess who stole the limelight? It was none other than Taimur Ali Khan who looked as cute as ever.



Watch Kareena Kapoor and family arrive in style at Brahmastra screening

One can see that all three of them opted to wear black outfits and paired them up with their choice of lowers. Kareena Kapoor chose to wear a black hoodie along with light blue jeans. She aced her look by opting to wear her favourite black shades. Saif, on the other hand, chose to keep it simple and comfortable as he wore a black t-shirt along with denims. However, son Taimur Ali Khan, as usual, stole the limelight as he aced his look in style by wearing a black t-shirt with white pants.