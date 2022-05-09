Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan attend Taimur’s Taekwondo class as he gets promoted to yellow belt; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. From his cute tactics to his adorable expressions, everything about Taimur manages to make the headlines. However, the little prince of Pataudi is grabbing attention for another reason as he has achieved a major milestone in his life and Kareena and Saif are so proud of him. It happened after Taimur was promoted to yellow belt in his Taekwondo class.

Interestingly, Taimur was promoted to yellow belt in the presence of his parents Kareena and Taimur. In the video, Kareena made a statement in her royal blue coloured shirt with denim as she arrived at Taimur’s Taekwondo class. On the other hand, Saif was spotted in a white coloured t-shirt with denim. The trio was seen posing happily for the shutterbugs outside the classes. Later, Bebo went on to share a pic of the little munchkin flaunting his yellow belt in Taekwondo with his friends. She captioned the image as, “Go Go Go” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur’s video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena and Saif have several interesting movies lined up respectively. Kareena is gearing up for the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11 this year. On the other hand, Saif will be next seen in the Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie will be hitting the screens on September 30 next year.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur make for a chic mom-son duo as they step out after dinner; PICS