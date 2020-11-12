Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali in Dharamshala: We plan to keep it very quiet

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that she and her hubby, actor Saif Ali Khan are going to celebrate the festival of lights away from the city this year.

This year, most of the Bollywood celebrities have planned to celebrate Diwali with their near and dear ones. Few of them have already cancelled their Diwali party while some of them have resumed work post lockdown. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan resumed work in Mumbai and has flown off to Dharamshala to shoot for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Kareena has revealed that they are going to celebrate the festival of lights away from the city.

They are going to celebrate the festival in the pretty locales of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Soon, the actress and her son Taimur will join Saif for the celebration. Talking about their Diwali plans, Kareena said they are actually looking forward to setting out. “It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine,” added Bebo. She also said that it’s been a year since they have been at home for a long duration; so, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.

The diva further explained that they are planning to keep the celebration very quiet and spend as much time in the open as they can. “It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year,” Kareena concluded.

