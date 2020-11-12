  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali in Dharamshala: We plan to keep it very quiet

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that she and her hubby, actor Saif Ali Khan are going to celebrate the festival of lights away from the city this year.
8371 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali in DharamshalaKareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali in Dharamshala: We plan to keep it very quiet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This year, most of the Bollywood celebrities have planned to celebrate Diwali with their near and dear ones. Few of them have already cancelled their Diwali party while some of them have resumed work post lockdown. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan resumed work in Mumbai and Saif Ali Khan has flown off to Dharamshala to shoot for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Kareena has revealed that they are going to celebrate the festival of lights away from the city.

They are going to celebrate the festival in the pretty locales of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Soon, the actress and her son Taimur will join Saif for the celebration. Talking about their Diwali plans, Kareena said they are actually looking forward to setting out. “It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine,” added Bebo. She also said that it’s been a year since they have been at home for a long duration; so, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.

The diva further explained that they are planning to keep the celebration very quiet and spend as much time in the open as they can. “It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year,” Kareena concluded.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home continues as she gets papped in her balcony amid shoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ETimes

You may like these
PHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home continues as she gets papped in her balcony amid shoot
Kareena Kapoor Khan, mom Babita, Masaba Gupta & others gather for a get together ahead of festive season; PICS
Soon to be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t get over her love for bindi as she flaunts it with desi OOTD
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan amps up her black dress with a pop of colour & looks gorgeous as she steps out
Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday surprise for Malaika Arora's son Arhaan is a cute throwback PHOTO with Taimur
PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on cousin Nitasha Nanda and calls her 'everyone's angel'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement