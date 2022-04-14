Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan make for dream couple as they arrive for Ranbir-Alia Bhatt’s wedding; PICS

And the day is finally here. After creating a massive buzz about their love affair and wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot today. It is an intimate wedding for the couple which is taking place at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. The ceremonies have begun and celebs have started arriving for Ranbir-Alia’s big day. Amid this, Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan has also arrived with her husband Saif Alia Khan for the ceremony. Interestingly, the Pataudi couple looked like a dream.