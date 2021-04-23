Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan mask up amid COVID 19 and keep it casual as they visit a clinic; PHOTOS

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were snapped at a clinic in Mumbai on Friday. The couple maintained distance, followed all COVID 19 protocols as they stepped out amid the surge in cases in the country.

Amid the surge in the COVID 19 cases, even actors are stepping out in the city only when necessary. Speaking of this, on Friday afternoon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan headed out to visit their clinic. The duo has been spending time at home amid the surge in COVID 19 cases and this week, Kareena had shared a photo of Saif resting on their rooftop by the pool. They also have a newborn son at home and amid the Janta Curfew, Kareena and Saif are spending time with him and Taimur Ali Khan.

On Friday, however, the couple stepped out to drop by their clinic and were snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos clicked by the paparazzi, Kareena is seen clad in grey sweatpants set with white and red flats. The Laal Singh Chaddha star tied up her hair in a high bun as she stepped out to visit her clinic with Saif. Saif, on the other hand, is seen clad white kurta-pajama with flats. The couple kept their masks on and maintained their distance from the paparazzi as they headed inside the clinic.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the actress has been using social media to raise awareness about wearing a mask. On Friday, Kareena shared a post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Our frontline workers need all the support right now!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has been busy with his ambitious project, Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Kareena recently returned to work after a month of maternity break post welcoming her second son. The actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood PIC snapped by aunt Saba leaves fans in awe; Call him 'Lil Saif Ali Khan'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×