Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan papped at airport as they jet off for holidays with Taimur, Jehangir; VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They have been together for more than a decade now and after spending so many years together and having 2 kids, these two still manage to give us major couple goals. Their relationship and the way they handle their marriage are often talked about. Both Saif and Kareena are quite sorted when it comes to their relationship and that is something which fans love about them. The love birds got spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their little children Taimur and Jehangir.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got papped at the Mumbai airport along with their children Taimur and Jehangir. Saif sported a comfortable blue t-shirt while his wife Kareena looked ethereal in her white jacket. Taimur looked very smart in his pink checkered shirt. While little Jehangir made his way with his nanny, Saif Kareena and Taimur walked in, hand in hand. They struck a pose for the shutterbugs and also waved at them, after which they headed towards the terminal. The family is going on a holiday and it is to be seen where they are headed.

Have a look at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan getting spotted at Mumbai Airport with Taimur and Jehangir, HERE.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. This marks her debut on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. While Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Pushkar Gayatri's Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. He will also be playing a major role in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. It is safe to say that both the husband and wife have some really exciting projects coming up.

