Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan photobombed by Taimur as they engage in a ‘discussion’ at Pataudi Palace-PIC

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they headed to Saif's ancestral home Pataudi Palace. The Jaane Jaan actress turned a year older yesterday, and had a lowkey birthday bash at Pataudi Palace. She rang in her 433rd birthday in the presence of her immediate family members.Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor was also present for the celebrations. Now, Karisma has shared a lovely candid picture of Kareena and Saif chilling at the Pataudi Palace. They got photobombed by their son Taimur Ali Khan!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan photobombed by son Taimur Ali Khan in PIC from Pataudi Palace

On Thursday night, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a candid picture of Kareena and Saif clicked during the day. In the picture, Kareena and Saif are seen leaning on the columns, and enjoying a discussion. Bebo holds a cup of coffee in her hand, and the couple is seen engrossed in a conversation. Both Saif and Kareena are dressed in comfy outfits. While Kareena wore a plain white kurta with loose black-and-white striped pants, Saif can be seen in a green kurta with white pajamas. However, it's their son Taimur Ali Khan's cameo in the picture that is unmissable! In the background, we can see Taimur sitting on a couch, and he is seen in a white tee and beige shorts. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, "Discussion,"along with a laughing emoji. Check out the picture below.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also shared a picture of Kareena from Pataudi Palace. Kareena is seen posing with the gift Saba sent for her. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, "When u ensure your surprise gift n card has been delivered!!! I hope u like it bhabs! I loved buying them for U!!!" and wished Bebo a happy birthday. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Jaane Jaan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It premiered on Netflix yesterday.

