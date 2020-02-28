Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan pose for a photoshoot while kiddo Taimur Ali Khan looks over; Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are shooting for something and while photos of the same are doing the rounds, here's an adorable photo along with Tim Tim that has our attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and were snapped on the sets of a photoshoot today evening and also accompanying them was their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Photos of the three of them have been doing the rounds on the internet and well, we cannot wait to see the result of this shoot as well. Meanwhile, something from the BTS shoot has caught our attention and while we are excited, this one is adorable as well.

A photo of the trio has surfaced on the internet, and well, it is every bit adorable after all. In the photo, we can see Kareena and Saif pose for the photoshoot and both of them have their work mode on, while Taimur is watching over them with a toy and someone from the crew is holding onto him. If anything, this photo is adorable for the sheer fact that Tim Tim is looking over while his parents go on with their work for the day.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's photo here:

On the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for her next release Angrezi Medium. The movie will see Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles and is definitely one of the most awaited films, while Saif's latest outing, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to receive love from the fans.

