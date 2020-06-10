Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan posing with Sonam & Anand at the duo's reception is fashion personified

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora posing with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their reception will have our attention. Check out the photo here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and many other biggies from Bollywood were a part of Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's reception. Time and again, we come across their photos and we can't seem to get enough of them since they all have a sense of fashion that is impeccable and makes heads turns. Fan clubs keep sharing new photos and videos of all their favourite stars and when we come across them, it turns out to be major nostalgia.

In the photo, Sonam and Anand are dressed to the T, as usual, and while the two always give out major fashion goals, their reception saw Kareena Kapoor and Saif take to regal outfits as Kareena looked stunning in that golden saree while Saif was twinning with Anand in black and white traditional wear. Karisma and Amrita too looked just as pretty at the reception and all of them together, one frame is what screams all things fashion and style.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and everyone else's photo at Sonam and Anand's wedding reception:

Meanwhile, Sonam recently celebrated her birthday and the celebrations were all things quarantine and yet, she looked super happy with all the love pouring in. Kareena, on the other hand, has been spending all her time with Saif and Taimur Ali Khan at home and she keeps sharing all these photos and videos from home, ensuring that she keeps her fans entertained and engaged.

