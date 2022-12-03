Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor redefine royalty at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood stars and their fan following are not only limited to India but they have fans across the globe. Currently, the Red Sea International Film Festival is going on in Jeddah for the past couple of days and several Bollywood actors are gracing the red carpet. On Thursday we saw Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, AR Rahman making the crowd go gaga over them at the film festival and last night the royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Fashionista Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra yet again stole the limelight with their fashion and beauty.