Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan’s autobiography and why she wants to edit it: He has no holds barred

As we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child and before she goes on a break, Bebo is making sure to work as much as she can. Right after confirming the news of her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing BTS photos and videos from her home as she shoots with her team and reports suggest that soon, Kareena will resume the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai. After wrapping up the Turkey shoot, Aamir Khan and Bebo will resume the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai and reports suggest that Aamir has asked the director to ensure that when Bebo is shooting, only a skeletal crew is present on the sets.

Now a few days back, it was being reported that is in the process of writing his autobiography, which will be out next year, and when during an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her husband’s autobiography, she said that she is petrified. Why? In an interview to Anupama Chopra, Kareena said that she told him to be politically correct in the book, since he ‘has no holds barred’. Moving on, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she is scared for him and so, she has told him that she is going to edit this book before him. “I’ve told him I am going to edit this book before you, to know what you’re going to say,” she said.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Bhoot Police. Also, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the villain in Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

