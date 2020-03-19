Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s THIS PIC gives major 2000s vibe; Fans can’t help but chant ‘Old is gold’

Today, an old photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan went viral on social media wherein the couple is giving us major 2000s vibes. Take a look!

We all know that the world is collectively fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, and amidst the Covid-19 scare, Bollywood has literally come to a standstill, with cine bodies halting all shootings, and theatres being shut down, producers have pushed their film releases. Now since most of the B-town stars are in self-quarantine, and are spending time indoors, and not giving the paparazzi enough opportunity to pap them in and around the city, therefore, while browsing through the internet, we came across a major throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and .

In the photo, Saif and Bebo, visibly, look younger as the photo is from a time when perhaps, the two were dating each other. In the photo, while Kareena dons a simple blue t-shirt and ripped jeans, Saif grabs eyeballs with his clean-shaven and spectacles look, and needless to say, the photo is giving us major 2000s vibes. Soon after, fans left comments on the photo and chanting ‘Old is gold’ because till date, the two continue to cast a spell with their presence.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium wherein she played the role of a cop, and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite . As for Saif, he was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman, and next, he will reunite with Rani Mukerji in a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli.

Check out the viral photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan from the 2000s:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

