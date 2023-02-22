Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan smother son Jeh Ali Khan with kisses in this adorable UNSEEN PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are among the most loved star kids of B-Town. They have a massive following on social media and fans go gaga every time Kareena posts an adorable picture with her kids. Bebo makes sure she treats her fans with some cute glimpses from her day-to-day life with Saif, Taimur, and Jeh. Just yesterday, she posted Jeh’s grumpy pictures to wish him on her 2nd birthday. Now, an unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, and Jeh is going viral on social media, and the picture shows the doting parents showering love on their little munchkin Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shower kisses on Jeh Ali Khan

A picture that is going viral on social media shows Kareena and Saif hugging their 2-year-old son Jeh Ali Khan, and showering him with kisses. Jeh is seated in between his mom and dad, and he is all smiles as he poses for the camera. Kareena is seen holding him close, and planting a kiss on him, while Saif Ali Khan is seen kissing Jeh’s cheek. Jeh looks cute as a cutton in a sky-blue full-sleeved t-shirt with denims, while Kareena is seen wearing a checkered blue shirt, with her hair tied back in a ponytail. The picture is sure to drive away your mid-week blues. Check it out below!

Jeh Ali Khan’s 2nd birthday bash Yesterday, Kareena and Saif hosted a poolside birthday bash for Jeh Ali Khan, and it was attended by Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya, Karisma Kapoor, Angad Bedi, his kids Guriq and Mehr, Saba Ali Khan and others. Saba Ali Khan shared pictures from the celebration, and one of them shows Kareena holding Jeh while he blows out the candle on a two-tiered cake. In another picture, Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jeh are seen posing against the beautiful décor at the bash.

