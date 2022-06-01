Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan SPOTTED in Karate outfits; Paparazzi draw comparison with son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the adorable couples in tinsel town and have been giving major relationship goals to their fans. Be it supporting each other on their achievements or have stood by each other at every failure. Meanwhile, a few moments ago, the power couple was spotted in the city, wearing karate costumes. Both of them looked cute together in white karate outfits and purple belts. Bebo sported a braided look while Nawab looked super energised.

The video of the couple is also going viral on social media and their looks are being compared to their son Taimur Ali Khan’s Taekwondo looks. A while back, Kareena Kapoor had taken to her IG stories and had shared a picture of her Taimur, as he was striking a Taekwondo pose with his friends wearing a yellow belt.

Have a look at Kareena and Saif’s picture:

Bebo and Nawab of Bollywood have worked together in films like Omkara, Agent Vinod, and Kurbaan, and fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. The couple had tied the knot in the year 2012. The duo welcomed their second child on February 21, however, their first child Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016.

Recently, Kareena, Saif, and their sons-Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were in West Bengal's Kalimpong as the actress was shooting for her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Good Newwz' actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which will also feature Aamir Khan. It is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022. Next.

Whereas, Saif was last seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ starring Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is all set to feature in Om Raut’s mythological film ‘Adipurush’ co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 12 January 2023. He also has the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’, with Hrithik Roshan.