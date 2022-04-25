Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur arrive at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s book launch event; PICS

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are embarking on a new adventure as they are all set to launch the first children's book titled ‘Inni And Bobo Find Each Other' that they have written. The book revolves around a girl named Inni and a dog named Bobo. Published by Penguin Random House India, and is the first of a three-part series. Now, ahead of their book's release, the couple hosted a launch event in the city, which was attended by their family members Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

In the photos, one can see, Kareena and Saif were seen twinning in white outfits as they arrived in style for the book's launch event with their son, Taimur, who wore a yellow t-shirt. Soha, on the other hand, wore a floral maxi dress and Kunal sported a baggy green t-shirt with cargo pants. Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was also spotted at the event. The family was also seen posing for the shutterbugs as they arrived for the launch event of Inni and BoBo.

Check out the photos:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan, a remake of the American comedy-drama Forrest Gump. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X for Netflix. Saif will be seen next in Vikram Vedha alongside Vikram Vedha. Whereas Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush and Kunal is doing a movie titled, Kanjoos Makkhichoos with Vipul Shah.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Karisma & others spotted post Babita Kapoor's birthday celebrations; PICS