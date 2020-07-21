Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur shifting into a larger apartment opposite their house? Find out

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Tabu and Alaya, and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji

Ever since the lockdown was partially lifted, we often pap outside his apartment in Mumbai and while sometimes, he is snapped alone, on other occasions, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are seen accompanying him and for all those who are wondering as to where does Saif go, well the cat is out of the bag as Saif, in an interview, revealed that they are shifting into a slightly larger apartment located right opposite to where they are presently staying and as for the current one, they will be putting the current house on rent.

Saif revealed that since their new home is being renovated, he often steps out of the house to overlook the new house and therefore, he is papped. “Since our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim,” shared Saif.

A few days back, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Kemmu were papped outside Saif Ali Khan’s house, and later, Soha Ali Khan had posted a photo on Instagram wherein Inaaya and Taimur were seen dressed as batman and when she was asked about the photo, Soha had said that although Taimur is older to Innaya, however, Inaaya listens to Taimur Ali Khan and also, tries to copy him and also, she wants to be faster than him.

