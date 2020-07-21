  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur shifting into a larger apartment opposite their house? Find out

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Tabu and Alaya, and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji
3837 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 08:09 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur shifting into a larger apartment opposite their house? Find out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur shifting into a larger apartment opposite their house? Find out
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since the lockdown was partially lifted, we often pap Saif Ali Khan outside his apartment in Mumbai and while sometimes, he is snapped alone, on other occasions, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are seen accompanying him and for all those who are wondering as to where does Saif go, well the cat is out of the bag as Saif, in an interview, revealed that they are shifting into a slightly larger apartment located right opposite to where they are presently staying and as for the current one, they will be putting the current house on rent.

Saif revealed that since their new home is being renovated, he often steps out of the house to overlook the new house and therefore, he is papped. “Since our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim,” shared Saif.

A few days back, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Kemmu were papped outside Saif Ali Khan’s house, and later, Soha Ali Khan had posted a photo on Instagram wherein Inaaya and Taimur were seen dressed as batman and when she was asked about the photo, Soha had said that although Taimur is older to Innaya, however, Inaaya listens to Taimur Ali Khan and also, tries to copy him and also, she wants to be faster than him.

Check out Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's photos here:

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Why is this even a news

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Because they are falling short of scoops.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement