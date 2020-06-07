Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan trolled massively by netizens for stepping out with Taimur without masks

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur recently went out for a walk in the city. However, netizens are now trolling them on social media for not wearing masks while doing the same.

The COVID-19 crisis has called for an indefinite lockdown in the country. A few days back, its fourth phase was being implemented by the authorities post which a few restrictions were pulled off for the sake of the citizens. Just like other places, Mumbai has also witnessed these changes. However, a few mandatory guidelines continue to be followed one of which is wearing masks. Kareena Kapoor Khan and have recently earned the wrath of netizens for not following this rule.

The couple was seen going out for a walk with Taimur Ali Khan somewhere near Marine Drive a few hours back. However, netizens were not happy when these pictures rolled out on social media. Many people have now trolled the celebrity couple for not wearing masks while going out. Some of them have even pointed out that one should go out for only essential items and not outings. One of them has asked on a sarcastic tone whether celebrities are not infected by Coronavirus.

For the past few days, numerous celebrities have been spotted stepping out of their homes for jogging, buying groceries and other kinds of stuff. However, Kareena, Saif and Taimur have now specifically caught the attention of the netizens for not following the guidelines while stepping out of their residence and defying the lockdown rules.

