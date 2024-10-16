Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Wedding Anniversary: 5 valuable parenting tips shared by couple to help you rock as mom and dad

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular couples in the film industry. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and share two adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have talked about parenthood various times in the past. Some of those insights are quite valuable parenting tips that would help you rock as a mom and dad. On the special occasion of the couple’s 12th wedding anniversary, check out their helpful advice:

1. Buy two of everything if you have two kids to help them get along with each other

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “The one trick with two boys is, just buy two of everything.” She revealed that she always told her husband, Saif Ali Khan, to buy two of the stuff wherever they were.

2. Balancing parenting and work

Kareena once told Vogue India that she and Saif had made a pact. She disclosed that they had decided that when one of them was busy shooting for a movie, the other would try not to work on a film during that time.

3. Quality over quantity of time with children

While talking to Variety in 2023, the actress shared that she had learned that the quality of time without any kind of distraction is more important than the quantity of time spent with children. “Because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers, from their friends, that’s what they need,” she said.

In a recent interview at the India Today Conclave, Saif Ali Khan also shared similar thoughts. He said that the key for him was quality time with each of his children, so he preferred to spend time with them individually instead of just in a group.

4. Making your kids learn by first doing it yourself

During a conversation for the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival, Bebo talked about regulating the screen time of Taimur and Jeh. She said that while wanting to put them to sleep, she and Saif read instead of watching TV. Kareena added, “Because I guess they learn from example – there’s no other way.” She explained that if the kids see their parents on the phone or screen, they’d also wish to do the same.

5. To inculcate good habits in them by setting an example

Speaking at an event earlier this year, Kareena stated that children took up habits by observing how their parents talked to each other. She mentioned, “Saif always tells me that we talk to each other with love, and therefore our children will talk to each other and others with love.” Bebo said that she tried to instill respect in her kids this way.

Pinkvilla wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan a very happy wedding anniversary!

