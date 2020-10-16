Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's classy selfie is Soha Ali Khan's anniversary gift to the Pataudi couple

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, Soha Ali Khan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the Pataudi couple.

Bollywood's royal couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today. The adorable duo is among the most loved couples and fans love seeing their photos on social media. On this special day, wishes from fans have been pouring in on social media and now, sister Soha Ali Khan also has shared the most adorable and unseen selfie of the Pataudi couple from their ancestral home. Not just this, she even shared an adorable anniversary wish for her bhai and Kareena.

Taking to Instagram, Soha dropped a gorgeous selfie of the royal couple. In the unseen photo, Saif could be seen rocking the salt and pepper look in a blue kurta while Kareena could be seen leaning on him in a white tee. The adorable couple smiled and posed for a selfie. In the backdrop, one could catch a glimpse of the spawling gardens at the Pataudi house of Saif and Kareena. Along with the photo, Soha wished the adorable couple on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "You two... happy anniversary @kareenakapoorkhan and bhai !! Love always .." In no time, comments from fans started pouring in for the couple and everyone loved the gorgeous photo of the duo.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's anniversary wish for Kareena and Saif:

Meanwhile, Kareena too had shared an endearing and unseen photo with hubby Saif on social media and wished him. She shared their secret to their 'happily ever after' in her caption and left fans in awe of her wish. Soon celebs poured in wishes in the comments including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Dia Mirza and others. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the second time as Kareena is expecting. Saif and Kareena had announced the news a while back and left fans excited about it.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

