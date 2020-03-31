Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's picture from their big day is all things love & we need more of these two

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are major couple goals and this throwback photo of the two from their wedding is why we need to see more of the two. Check the photo out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are indeed one of the finest couples in B-town and the two never cease to amaze us. The duo got married on October 16, 2012, and have a baby boy together, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Both Kareena and Saif have been the best of parents and an equally amazing couple because they always manage to win our hearts with their spottings, attending events together, and all things Saifeena, as fans like to call them.

And now, amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, we seem to have gone back down the memory lane given that Saif and Kareena are one regal couple and they continue to be. They are often snapped with their munckin TimTim, however, right now seems to be the time when everyone is busy staying home and given the fact that Bebo recently made her Instagram debut, she has been sharing glimpses of what has been up with them. However, we don't get to see as much of Saif and Kareena together, and so, here's a photo from their wedding to go down the memory lane.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photo right here:

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Tanhaji co-starring and the movie sure did manage to garner quite a lot of praise. Kareena, on the other hand, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, however, the COVID 19 scare that lead to malls and theatres being shut ultimately lead to the film suffering.

Credits :Avinash Gowariker Photography

