Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan's understanding of working women: I believe that it comes from his mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are among the power couples of Bollywood who have been redefining relationship goals for everyone. The duo is expecting an addition to their family with their second child and has been excited about it. Like her first pregnancy, Kareena is continuing to work through her second pregnancy too and has been inspiring others. But, in all this, the actress finds Saif to be extremely understanding. In a recent chat, Kareena opened up about Saif and his understanding of working women.

In an interview with Etimes, Kareena was asked if Saif understands what women really want. To this, Kareena shared that she feels he knows what she wants and has an understanding about working women. She claimed that his understanding of them comes from his mom, Sharmila Tagore. She shared that the actor gives her and all working women in the family space to do what they want. Further, Kareena highlighted that Saif really 'respects' working women and said that she was glad about it.

I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan

Talking about it, Kareena shared, "I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother."

The couple recently returned from Himachal Pradesh after Saif completed his film Bhoot Police's shoot. The gorgeous couple is all set to welcome a second child and when the news about the pregnancy broke, many were left excited. Saif too had said that he is looking forward to the addition to their family. On the work front, Kareena would be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas 2021.

