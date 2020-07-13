Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's unseen PHOTO from the sets of Kurbaan screams love & affection

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for an adorable duo in B-town. Meanwhile, check out one of their unseen throwback pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are among the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry and set major relationship goals for all others. The two of them tied the knot on 12th October 2012 and have been inseparable since then. They are also the doting parents of the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016. Apart from this, Saif and Kareena have also appeared in numerous movies together much to everyone’s excitement.

One of these movies is the 2009 action thriller Kurbaan which received a positive response from the audience and film critics. We have now come across an unseen BTS picture from the sets of the movie which is unmissable. As can be seen in the picture, Saif and Kareena are lost in each other’s eyes as the former gives a peck on her forehead while she rests her head on his legs. There is no denying that this picture screams nothing but pure love and affection.

Check out the unseen picture below:

Unseen photo of Kareena and Saif from Kurbaan pic.twitter.com/pCzHrZ8FGM — Kareena Kapoor Khan (KareenaK_FC) July 1, 2020

As can be seen above, Kareena is seen wearing a purple-colored full sleeve top teamed up with a blue skirt and skin-colored leggings. She is also wearing a pair of brown moccasins. Saif, on the other hand, looks dapper in a simple kurta and blue jeans. Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . Saif, on the other hand, will be seen playing a pivotal role in late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara.

ALSO READ When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a savage reply to TROLLS for mocking Saif Ali Khan for letting her don a bikini

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×