  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's unseen PHOTO from the sets of Kurbaan screams love & affection

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for an adorable duo in B-town. Meanwhile, check out one of their unseen throwback pictures.
2751 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's unseen PHOTO from the sets of Kurbaan screams love & affectionKareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's unseen PHOTO from the sets of Kurbaan screams love & affection
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry and set major relationship goals for all others. The two of them tied the knot on 12th October 2012 and have been inseparable since then. They are also the doting parents of the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016. Apart from this, Saif and Kareena have also appeared in numerous movies together much to everyone’s excitement.

One of these movies is the 2009 action thriller Kurbaan which received a positive response from the audience and film critics. We have now come across an unseen BTS picture from the sets of the movie which is unmissable. As can be seen in the picture, Saif and Kareena are lost in each other’s eyes as the former gives a peck on her forehead while she rests her head on his legs. There is no denying that this picture screams nothing but pure love and affection.

Check out the unseen picture below:

As can be seen above, Kareena is seen wearing a purple-colored full sleeve top teamed up with a blue skirt and skin-colored leggings. She is also wearing a pair of brown moccasins. Saif, on the other hand, looks dapper in a simple kurta and blue jeans. Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen playing a pivotal role in late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement