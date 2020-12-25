Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif have a gala dinner with Karisma, Soha & others on Christmas eve; Inside PIC & VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have hosted a special Christmas party at their place. Read on to know who attended the same.

With just a few hours left for Christmas, the celebrations have already begun across the country. Our beloved Bollywood celebs are no less in this regard. Many of them have also hosted parties on the special occasion and shared pictures on social media. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who along with hosted a Christmas party for all their friends and loved ones. One can figure out from the happy picture that they did enjoy it a lot.

Attending the party is the likes of Karisma Kapoor and her daughter, Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and her husband, and . However, a few others like Sara Ali Khan were missing from the scene. One can figure out from Kareena’s picture on Instagram that they had a gala dinner and enjoyed the night before Christmas with great enthusiasm. All of them can be seen at their quirkiest best as they enjoy the dinner while interacting with one another.

Check out the pictures and video below:

Talking about host Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva looks stunning in an all-black outfit as can be seen in the pictures. Moreover, Saif looked no less as he twinned in black with his wife. The power couple has all reasons to celebrate as they will embrace parenthood again. They made the announcement a few weeks ago and the fans went berserk after that. Apart from that, Bebo also completed the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

