Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan didn't bother about babies' gender; Actress uses Taimur’s things for Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is grabbing all the attention ever since she has released her pregnancy bible titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be'. The actress has opened up about almost everything from breastfeeding and other such aspects without any hesitation. Recently, when it was revealed that Kareena and Saif had named their second son as Jehangir Ali Khan, netizens went crazy. Well, today, another confession of the actress has made it to the headlines. Kareena revealed that the couple was not bothered to find out the sex of their babies.

Yes! You heard that right. Talking about her sonography session in the book, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her joy of going to ultrasound sessions and seeing the baby on the screen. She wrote, "Saif and I were always excited about going together for my scams. Before you wonder, I can tell you we were never bothered about finding the sex of either of our babies."

In another confession, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote that she now uses Taimur Ali Khan's things for Jehangir. The actress apparently went too overboard while shopping during her first pregnancy, but this time she shopped sensibly. She also surprisingly revealed that she is using most of Taimur's garments for Jeh. She reasoned, "There's nothing wrong with hand-me-downs! Growing up, I was given my sister's (Karisma Kapoor) hand-me-downs all the time."

Besides, Jeh currently even uses Taimur's old cot, baby blankets, bottle warmer and steriliser. Kareena even has a justification as to why these things were kept safe till now. She admits, "I never discarded any of Taimur's baby stuff. I knew I wanted a second child. And I was very sure I would use Taimur's things for my second child, whether it was a boy or a girl." Kareena then went on to say that every book she read out to Taimur were kept in cartons, and she pulled them out and organised his nursery.

