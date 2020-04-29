Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's photo from Diwali reminds us of his pap conversations

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin always manages to have our attention with his antics and here's another photo of his doing just that.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adorable kids in B-town and he always seems to have our attention with his cute antics. Taimur was often spotted with his parents while at the airport or otherwise, during his walks around the city and while we definitely couldn't seem to get enough of it back then, we are missing it all the more right now given the lockdown.

None the less, we promise you a constant dose of TimTim because there can never be enough photos of the kiddo. We came across this throwback photo of his from Diwali 2019 and well, it sure does remind us of his conversations with the paps, however short they might be. This one sees him carrying his sparklers around while he seems to be annoyed at something but even that is cute because he is adorable as ever.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photo here:

Meanwhile, Saif recently got talking about how Taimur has been keeping up with the lockdown and as can be seen from some of the photos shared by Kareena, he is having a good time with his family. In fact, more recently, he has been seen in Saif's video interviews not once but twice and he continues to be as cute as he has always been.

