Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sara Ali Khan seeking career advice from her & Saif Ali Khan: Today’s generation is…

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan just released and fans have been loving it. Well, Sara Ali Khan may be Saif Ali Khan’s daughter but she shares a warm bond with Kareena as well and we have seen that on several occasions when both Sara and Ibrahim visit Bebo and Saif’s house. In a recent interview, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress revealed if Sara comes to them for any advice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals if Sara Ali Khan takes any advice from her & Saif Ali Khan

Siddharth Kannan in an interview asked Kareena Kapoor Khan when Sara Ali Khan’s films don’t work does she come to her and Saif Ali Khan for their advice? Bebo replied, “No, I think today’s generation is very smart about their decisions. They like to take their own decisions. But of course, I think she discusses some things when she comes over like which film she is doing or sometime she will call her father about a script that she is reading or maybe something about acting. But I think today’s generation is very like…they like to keep their heads on their shoulder and they kind of know exactly which direction they are following.”

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The first look of the film has already created a lot of hype. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has been assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The shoot of the film has been wrapped and post-production work on the same is going on, as it gears up for a theatrical release next year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha has just hit the theatres. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

