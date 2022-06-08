Kareena Kapoor Khan says 'denim girls forever' as she twins with BFF Malaika Arora; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are one of the biggest style icons in the industry and there is no denial to it. The divas have never failed to set new fashion trends and time & again they have proved it. Earlier today, Kareena and Malaika were spotted in the city. While the Jab We Met actress looked classy as she donned denim on denim outfit, her BFF, Malaika, on the other hand, wore a spaghetti top and distressed baggy denim.

Malaika shared the paparazzi photos on her Instagram story and wrote: "A wave, a coffee, a pout n a smile... We are good to go." Kareena re-posted it on her Instagram and captioned it: "Denim Girls Forevaa." Meanwhile, recently, the duo attended filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebrations which were hosted at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Arora also joined them for the star-studded party. Later, Malaika also shared a stunning photo on her social media with Kareena and Amrita. “Ok, we sure know how to make an entrance ….. @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan …. N @karanjohar you sure know how to throw a party (p.s . We missed u @therealkarismakapoor)," Malaika captioned it.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story HERE:

Talking about the work front, Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which will feature Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022. She will also star in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. Next, the Good Newwz actress will make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller, in which she will also star.

