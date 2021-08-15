Kareena Kapoor Khan says don't want Taimur & Jeh to be movie stars: I want to stand by & support my boys

Kareena Kapoor Khan says don't want Taimur & Jeh to be movie stars: I want to stand by & support my boys
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently stepped out with their second son Jeh in public for the first time ever since his birth in February. Jeh's photos took social media by storm as the parents did not shy away from getting papped with him. Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview revealed that her younger son is rather comfortable with newer faces around.    

Speaking to HT Brunch, Kareena said, "At six months, Tim didn’t like too many new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable. Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop." 

The actress added that she does not necessarily want Taimur and Jeh to become movie stars. "I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys." 

When it comes to their upbringing, Kareena revealed that she wants her kids to learn from their mistakes. "I don’t want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that’s the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that’s the way it works. So that’s the way I am parenting both the boys. Jeh, of course, is small, but Tim is now much more aware. I am like if he does something wrong, you clear up your mess. That’s the only way they learn." 

Comments
Anonymous : With those names we are sure you wanted them to be kind hearted! Like saying I named my daughter mother Teresa and I’ll be glad if she goes on becoming a wrestler! Dumba\s.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Two beautiful baby she has, happy for her so blessed.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : And you'rea typical Virgo girl Kareena, loving kind hardworking and putting everybody’s needs before your own. Regardless of your mother’s parenting style, I think you will be obsessively worried and become a helicopter mom.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : How do you know she is a typical virgo? lol..
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Is she seriously into star signs? And already labelling the kids.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : No are you a retard? she clarly said hes a piscean but she is not sure how he will develop...
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Let the boys decide what they want to be when they grow up. Saying you don’t want your kids to be movie stars but when it comes to choosing a career they follow in their parents footsteps
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : You missed the whole point. Basically she said she is not grooming them to be anything particular and will support them in whatever they choose. So yeah movie star is their choice, then she will not stand in their way duh
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : yeah but your husband said he wants them to be in movies itd be great to see Tim and jehangir as scientists
REPLY 2 12 hours ago

