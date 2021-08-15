Kareena Kapoor Khan says don't want Taimur & Jeh to be movie stars: I want to stand by & support my boys

Kareena Kapoor Khan and recently stepped out with their second son Jeh in public for the first time ever since his birth in February. Jeh's photos took social media by storm as the parents did not shy away from getting papped with him. Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview revealed that her younger son is rather comfortable with newer faces around.

Speaking to HT Brunch, Kareena said, "At six months, Tim didn’t like too many new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable. Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop."

The actress added that she does not necessarily want Taimur and Jeh to become movie stars. "I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys."

When it comes to their upbringing, Kareena revealed that she wants her kids to learn from their mistakes. "I don’t want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that’s the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that’s the way it works. So that’s the way I am parenting both the boys. Jeh, of course, is small, but Tim is now much more aware. I am like if he does something wrong, you clear up your mess. That’s the only way they learn."