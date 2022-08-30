Kareena Kapoor Khan says 'garam mooli ke paranthe for lunch' as Taimur plucks homegrown veggies; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were recently photographed at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to spend some family time in Pataudi Palace, which is owned by Saif Ali Khan's family. The Veere Di Wedding actress, who is an active social media user has been sharing glimpses of it her vacation on her Instagram handle. Now, Kareena shared some adorable pictures of Taimur plucking vegetables from a farm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena captioned the photos: "गरम गरम मूली के परांठे with घी for lunch. #TimTim #Homegrown #Plant #Grow #Eat." In it, we can see little Tim Tim plucking out radish from an organic garden and having a gala time. Reacting to the photos, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi commented: "So proud #timtim." While fans also poured immense love to Taimur's photos in the comments section. A user wrote: "Love u Tim all grown up bacha" Another user added: "Little Tay Tay is too cute!"

Recently, she posted a video of her and Saif playing badminton at the palace and added AP Dhillon's viral track Summer High. She captioned it, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?" On Monday morning, the Jab We Met actress also shared a picture of the Pataudi Palace on her Instagram stories and she wrote in her caption: "Good morning. Save trees. Save life."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two kids - Taimur, who is 5 years old, and Jeh, who they welcomed in February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released this month. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.

