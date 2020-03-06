Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘Hello' to Instagram as she makes her debut on social media; Check out her FIRST post

Kareena Kapoor Khan finally is on Instagram as she made her debut on social media on March 6. The diva stunned in black in her first official post. Check it out.

After waiting for a long time, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans can finally rejoice as the diva stunned everyone by making her official debut on Instagram on March 6. A day back, there was a lot of buzz about Kareena making her official debut on social media as an account with a video of a cat was doing rounds. However, the secret is finally out and Kareena is on Instagram. Well, fans of Bebo now can finally get a sneak peek at the star’s life and work directly from her social media handle.

Kareena shared a photo of herself dressed in black athleisure as she stunned in her first Instagram post. She captioned it, “The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram.” The day before, the internet was abuzz with the news that Kareena had finally joined Instagram after a cryptic ‘cat’ video was posted on her team page @kareenakapoorkhan with the caption ‘Coming Soon’. This account which was not verified at the time, suddenly saw massive growth in the number of followers including leading influencers from the entertainment industry.

As soon as Kareena shared her first photo, fans went berserk and love started pouring in for her in the comments section. From her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to designer Manish Malhotra to Sophie Choudry, all commented on Kareena’s first post. The diva had caused a storm when she made her debut on silver screen 2 decades back and now, with her first entry on social media, the buzz is surely going to be the same. Her close industry friends will surely be welcoming Kareena to Instagram and we can expect a lot of fun in store from her Instagram uploads. Interestingly, Kareena chose a childhood photo as her display picture which has intrigued fans too.

