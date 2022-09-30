Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘I want cake’ as Soha Ali Khan posts PICS from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned 5 yesterday, and lovely wishes poured in for her on social media. Kunal Kemmu penned an emotional note and posted a throwback picture wishing his little one a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable picture of Inaaya with Taimur Ali Khan, and shared a cute birthday wish for her. Fans were eagerly waiting to see pictures of Inaaya’s birthday bash, and Soha Ali Khan finally shared the pictures last night.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared two pictures. The first one showed Inaaya looking cute as a button in a pink frock with a matching headband. She can be seen cutting the cake in front of her, while her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose next to her. Inaaya cut two cakes on her birthday, one of which was a chocolate cake in a heart shape, while another had some cartoon characters on them. In the second photo, Kunal had his arm around Soha, as the two posed outdoors. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love.”