Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘it’s time to say bye to biryani and halwa’ as she does yoga in new VIDEO

After gorging on Biryani and Halwa, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her fitness regime this Friday. Earlier this week, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a video of her where she could be seen gorging on some delectable Biryani with her team. The next day, the actress brought Moong Dal ka Halwa and again shared a video in which she was seen feasting on the same. And now, this evening, the actress shared its aftermath on the ‘gram as well, as she dropped a new post, in which she is seen doing yoga.

In the video, Kareena is seen dressed in stylish black and white athleisure. Her hair is tied in a messy top bun as she burns some calories. Posting the video, the Jab We Met actress captioned it, “When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa #UntilWeMeetAgain #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Friday #Yoga @anshukayoga (slew of emojis)”.

As soon as she posted the video, it received a flood of reactions from fans and followers. One fan wrote, “Super (red heart emoji)”. Another follower’s comment read, “Caption (laughing emojis)”. A third user wrote, “Hard work pays off (red heart emoji) (fire emoji)”.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August. Last week, Kareena surprised her fans as she announced her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is reported that the movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

