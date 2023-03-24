Kareena Kapoor Khan says it’s suddenly ‘cool’ for actresses to be married and working: Earlier, it was about..

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are hands down, one of the most popular and adored couples of Bollywood. The two fell in love with each other on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan, and tied the knot in 2012. Now, in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she married Saif Ali Khan at a time when no other actresses were getting married. She added that while it’s cool for actresses to be married and working now, that wasn’t the case earlier.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she married Saif Ali Khan when no actresses were getting married

In an interview with ETimes, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if box office numbers don’t matter to her at this point in her career. Kareena replied that the box office numbers will always matter to her, but she is not competing with anyone. Instead, she said that she is in a happy space because she has always chosen to do what she wants to do, and has been lucky with that. She further added that she got married when she wanted to, and it was at a time when no actresses were getting married. “Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like…okay you can have a child as well and still be working,” she said. Kareena said that she has always done things she loves and believes in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. She has some exciting projects lined up including Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gets our weekend excitement higher by hinting at 3 Idiots sequel; Netizens say ‘All is well’