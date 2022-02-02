Kareena Kapoor Khan says it's 'weird' romancing sister Karisma's co-stars; Recalls Akshay Kumar's first shoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Twinkle Khanna sat down for a fun and candid chat for the latter's YouTube channel. In a brief yet insightful conversation, Kareena spoke about her two-decade long career that she has built for herself and some unknown details. The chat was a true delight for Kareena's fans where the actress also spoke about her husband Saif Ali Khan and being a mom.

Looking back on her journey, Kareena called it 'weird' that she romances male actors who worked with her sister Karisma Kapoor as well. She also recalled being in her school uniform when Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar gave his first shot.

"I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) co-stars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me."

However, Twinkle pointed out the longevity of the careers of male actors. Disagreeing with Kareena, Twinkle said, "Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women…”

Contradicting her, Kareena said, “But now we are proving them wrong." The author couldn't help but agree as she mentioned how Kareena is still at the top of her game even after being in front of the camera after 20 years in the film industry.

Akshay and Kareena were last seen together in Good Newwz which was a hit at the box office.

