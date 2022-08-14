Kareena Kapoor Khan says Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo deserves own film: So relevant with this generation

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She has been in the film industry for over two decades. The actress, who made her cinema debut with Refugee, has been a part of many movies like Chameli, Jab We Met, Omkara, 3 Idiots, Veere Di Wedding, Bodyguard, and many others. However, among all Kareena's films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a different fan following as she played the iconic character Pooja aka Poo. Even after 21 years of the film's release, it is one of the most memorable and loved roles in the actress's career.

Now, recently, Kareena opened up on the iconic character Poo having her own movie. She said: "Oh God! Like I think now this character is so relevant with this generation more than it was then. "I think for the way she is, the way she talks, the kind of millennial Gen-Z kinda words that she uses connect somehow." The actress added: "So, I think it is because of that more than anything else. Let's see a film someday, who knows." Helmed by Karan Johar, the family drama came with a great ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Well, we would love to see a film made on Kareena's Poo character.

On the work front, Kareena is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Aamir Khan alongside Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. The actress will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. While Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

