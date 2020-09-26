Kareena Kapoor Khan says Karisma looks like 'gundaa' in THIS cute childhood pic & we love their fun banter

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are among the sensational siblings in Bollywood. Recently, Karisma had shared a cute throwback photo from their childhood on Bebo's birthday. Here's what Kareena has to say about it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan entered her 40th year in complete style with her family by her side. Recently, Kareena celebrated her birthday at home with , Karisma Kapoor and other family members by her side and photos from the celebration went viral. Kareena is extremely close to her sister Karisma and on her birthday, the latter shared the cutest childhood photo on social media to surprise her. Well, the rare photo didn't just leave fans amazed, it evoked Kareena too come up with a hilarious response and it will leave you laughing.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star saw the adorable childhood photo that her sister shared on Instagram and commented on it in a funny way. In the photo, elder sister Lolo was seen with her protective arm around Bebo as they posed. Seeing the stance, Kareena commented on her sister's pose and said that she looked like a 'gundaa' (goon). However, she also clarified that in life she is not that at all. Post this, Kareena ended her comment by showering loads of love on the adorable birthday surprise shared by Karisma.

Kareena wrote, "Oh my god...you look like the gundaaa...which you are not….love itttt." Karisma replied to her sister's comment with laughter emoticons as she was left in splits with Kareena's cute remark on their childhood memory.

Take a look at Kareena and Karisma's banter:

Meanwhile, Karisma even shared adorable photos of Kareena cutting a wonder woman cake on her birthday and left netizens excited. Recently, Kareena jetted off to New Delhi with Saif and Taimur Ali Khan for the shoot of her film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is among the highly anticipated movies. It stars and Kareena in the lead. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

