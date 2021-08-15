Kareena Kapoor Khan says 'no guts' are required to talk about sex: These are day to day things

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her pregnancy book and the actress spoke about several aspects of motherhood during her launch. Naturally, Kareena's book has made headlines but one of the few things that stood out was the actress talking about losing her sex drive during pregnancy. Kareena candidly revealed that it is quite normal for expectant mothers to experience this feeling.

When asked about why she chose to address this topic, Kareena told Hindustan Times, "I don’t think you require guts to talk about this; these are day to day things. Sex is a relevant topic between a husband a wife and it affects how a woman feels."

The 40-year-old actress, who welcomed her second son a few months ago, in her book has said, "It’s possible that a woman doesn’t feel the need for sex, does not feel the urge, or doesn’t even feel that she likes herself at that point of time during pregnancy. This is what women go through before childbirth. People are not used to seeing mainstream actors talking about these things. But then, they are not used to seeing mainstream actors pregnant either."

In her book, Kareena has also addressed topics like breastfeeding, post-partum depression and managing weight. She remarked, "I felt fitter, went out a lot and I had my mojo. But I didn’t feel particularly sexy when I was pregnant with Jehangir."

