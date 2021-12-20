Kareena Kapoor Khan says Saif Ali Khan is a relaxed parent to Taimur and Jeh: I have to be a little tougher

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The couple is often spotted with their kids at airports and often give us perfect family goals. Today, their older son Taimur is celebrating his fifth birthday and wishes have been pouring in. Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others took to their social handles showering love on the little munchkin. Recently, the actress shared her thoughts on kids and how they should grow up with a sense of discipline.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, the actress revealed if she is strict with her sons. “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime,” Kareena added.

Talking further she mentioned that now with two children it has become a bit more difficult. “I have to be particular about some things like meals and bedtime. I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline,” the actress added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID 19. She is under quarantine currently. Today, she shared an unseen video of Taimur’s first steps to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.