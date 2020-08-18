Kareena Kapoor Khan says Sara Ali Khan’s childhood pics resemble Taimur; reveals one similarity in all 3 kids

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about her 20 years in the industry. Amid this, she even spoke about what is common between Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan have been extremely excited since she and recently announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family after Taimur Ali Khan. The news of Karena’s second pregnancy left her fans excited. This year, Kareena also completed 20 years in the industry and it has been an exciting ride for the actress. The gorgeous star has been waiting to resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. Amid this, Kareena spoke about all three of Saif’s kids, Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and in an interview and explained what they have in common.

Talking about Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim, Kareena mentioned that Saif as a father loves all three of his kids deeply. She even said that Sara’s childhood photos are a lot like Taimur Ali Khan. While talking about how deeply Saif dotes on his kids, Kareena mentioned that all three of them, Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur have ‘pataudi eyes.’ She mentioned that Saif feels the same and that whenever he looks at Taimur, he ends up feeling that his eyes are like Sara. She went on to say that it is beautiful that all 3 kids have that connection.

Talking about Sara and Taimur, Kareena even said that when she sees the Simmba’s star’s childhood photos, she feels that Sara ‘looks a lot like Tim.’ Further, she said that from what Saif has told her about Ibrahim’s childhood, he was a peaceful child and that he would be ok if one would give him a potato chip. However, she shared that Sara and Taimur are the feisty ones. She said, “Sara is feisty and beautiful and Taimur, I feel, is a lot like Saif also. He has that slight ‘kabhi kabhi toh thoda twist ho jata hai dimaag and I’m like ‘oh my god.’”

Take a look at photos of Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim:

Meanwhile, recently, when Saif and Kareena announced that they were expecting another child, Soha Ali Khan took to social media to poke fun at her brother and called him ‘The Quadfather’ and Ibrahim also reacted to it. Recently, on Saif’s 50th birthday, Kareena surprised him with a video of 50 of the most special moments from his life that also featured Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and his parents. Kareena and Saif’s photos of the birthday celebration also went viral on social media.

Credits :Filmfare

