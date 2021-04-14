Kareena Kapoor Khan says Sharmila Tagore always included her in family; Reveals she is yet to see the newborn

In a recent interview, Sharmila Tagore got candid about her journey in Bollywood. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan recorded a special video message for her mum-in-law and also disclosed that she is yet to meet her grandson.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore received a sweet video recorded message from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan during a recent interview where the latter could not stop gushing about her mother-in-law. Sharmila Tagore reflected on her life and Bollywood journey in a recent interview with Ladies Study Group and during the same, Saba Pataudi and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together to send sweet messages for her. In her message, Kareena even revealed that Sharmila Tagore is yet to meet her and 's second son.

In her video message for Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Kareena shared that the world knows about the legendary star from old times but she knows her as her 'mother-in-law. Kareena said, "I always get nervous when people ask me to talk about you. When it comes to talking about such an icon, such a legend, what is there that I can say, The whole world knows that my mother-in-law, who I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant, one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth. I'm lucky enough to know deeper than that which is that, she's warm, loving, she's caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children but also for her grandchildren and also for her daughter-in-law. Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, who made me feel part of this family."

Further, Kareena also shared that due to the pandemic, Sharmila Tagore has not been able to meet Saif and her newborn. Kareena said, "I have deep, deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by where we've not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition to the family. But we're waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time with you."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. The couple is yet to reveal his name to the world and even share a glimpse of the little one. However, a few weeks back, nana Randhir Kapoor reportedly shared a photo of Kareena and Saif's little one on social media but immediately deleted it. The picture went viral and since then, fans have been waiting to see more of Kareena and Saif's second son.

