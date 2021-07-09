Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils her 'Pregnancy Bible': In many ways, it is like my third child

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan left fans confused as she shared a glimpse of what looked like a sonography report and said that something is coming soon. Later, she announced that it is her first book.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Friday on a mysterious note as she dropped a glimpse of 'something exciting is coming soon' in a quirky way. The actress, who welcomed her second son back in January, took to social media to drop a photo of herself where she is seen posing with a sonography image. While it was not clear as to what was present in the image, fans began speculating that it is about another good news. However, soon after, Kareena followed it up with her another post where she unveiled her first book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today." With it, she shared a video in which she is seen taking out her book from the oven and showing the cover to her fans.

Take a look at Kareena's book:

Earlier on Friday, the actress had shared a post with a glimpse of what was coming. Kareena wrote, "Been working on something exciting... but it's not what you're thinking. Watch this space for more. #ComingSoon." In the photo, Kareena can be seen clad in an orange tee while holding the photo for the camera. Well, the first thought that came in fans' minds was about a 'good news' coming soon. A fan wrote in the comment, "GOOD NEWS PART 2?" Another wrote, "Omg yeasss keep that coming. I’m soo excited." A fan who wanted her to announce if its related to a film. The fan wrote, "Say it no if its any movie or smthng. Why playing with minds."

Take a look:

However, it may just be related to a pregnancy book that Kareena announced that she will be writing. Back in December 2020, On Taimur Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena had announced that she will be penning her first book titled as 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.' Announcing her book, Kareena had written on Instagram, "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021."

Meanwhile, a recent report by Etimes claimed that Kareena and are apparently contemplating names for the second son. In the meantime, as per the report, they are apparently calling him 'Jeh'. To note, Kareena and Saif are yet to reveal their second son's name and face to the world. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

