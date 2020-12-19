Kareena Kapoor Khan says Taimur's name row 'scarred' her; Recalls crying on being asked about it post delivery

In a recent chat, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the media scrutiny on her son Taimur Ali Khan and his name controversy. She even revealed that a 'famous personality' quizzed her about it in the hospital just 8 hours post delivery.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with after Taimur Ali Khan and the fans of the couple have been excited about it. Kareena and Saif's first child, Taimur has been a favourite of the media ever since the little one was born. However, initially, his name did create a lot of controversies back in the day and it even reached Saif and Kareena too. Trolls too questioned the couple over naming their son Taimur as many thought his name was similar to an age-old invader. Now, in a recent chat, Kareena shared her take on the entire name row and media attention on Taimur.

While talking to Barkha Dutt about media attention on Taimur, Kareena shared that she and Saif were overwhelmed about it initially. She shared that despite it, she and Saif have held it together. Talking about Taimur's name issue, Kareena said that she will never forget it and called it a 'ghastly' experience. She shared that it 'scarred' her deeply as a person and as a mother. Further, she said that what she names her child is completely her 'discretion.'

Remembering when her fight against the name issue began, Kareena said that when she was in the hospital, a 'famous personality' came to congratulate her and on its pretext questioned her about naming her son Taimur. Talking about it, Kareena said, "On the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, and saying that 'what's with you? why would you name your son Taimur?' And I was like, I had delivered and it hadn't even been 8 hours. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don't care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we're happy. I'm just gonna go home and go away with this. I don't want to know anything else. What is trolling, what is happening."

Whether it is a Hindu name or a Muslim name, it's a name we liked. Saif is a Muslim. So, how does it matter? Kareena Kapoor Khan on Taimur's name issue

In the chat, Kareena did not name the person however, she explained that she named her son Taimur as they liked the sound of the name. She said, "We named him Taimur because we liked the sound of the name." Further, talking about the media attention on Taimur, she said that they understand that it is the love that has been pouring on him. She said, "We want him to grow normally. We just want him to go down cycling and play in the building. That's what we all did." She said that Taimur knows his parents are celebrities and that now even he gets overwhelmed. Talking about the name issue, Kareena said that the trolls went mad and started getting into history and bifurcation. She said, "Whether it is a Hindu name or a Muslim name, it's a name we liked. Saif is a Muslim. So, how does it matter? It could be anything Alexa, Alexandra. Why can't I name my child what I want to. And so what if some warrior was named 300 years ago. I'm sure after that there have been 100s of Taimur. By the way, Taimur also means Iron. It's basic meaning is someone who is very strong and that is what I liked. So, honestly, caste, creed, religion, it doesn't feature in our scheme of things."

The actress shared her thoughts openly on the issue of Taimur's name in the chat with Barkha and expressed the experience as 'awful.' Meanwhile, Kareena has been spending time at home with Saif and Taimur after returning from her vacay from Himachal Pradesh. She also has been shooting for her show and other projects in the city amid her pregnancy and her maternity style is making waves among her fans. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

