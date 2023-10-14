Kareena Kapoor Khan says THIS about chemistry between her and Shahid Kapoor's characters in Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into the world of acting with Refugee and has never skipped a chance to flaunt her acting skills on the big screen since then. Post her debut, Bebo proceeded to deliver other blockbusters including 3 Idiots, Talaash, Heroine, Veere Di Wedding, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and many more. However, even after more than a decade of its release, fans still find Jab We Met to be their comfort film and find it to be Kareena’s one of the most spectacular performances. Recently, the actress opened up on the chemistry between her and Shahid Kapoor in the film and also revealed how the movie happened at a time when she was refusing to do big projects and was on a sabbatical.

Kareena Kapoor discusses chemistry with Shahid in Jab We Met

During a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actress discussed the significance of chemistry in films and stated how Jab We Met has received immense love over the years due to the characters of Geet (Played by Kareena) and Aditya (Played by Shahid). She stated that chemistry is also involved in what is written and the way actors portray their roles on the big screen.

Discussing the topic further, Bebo stated that every romantic film comprises some sort of chemistry. She also stated that though there could be slight “uncomfortableness” on the sets, an actor is an actor and one needs to carve their way out to deliver their best and ooze the chemistry on the big screen.

It has changed the way female characters are written: Kareena on Jab We Met

Discussing the film further, Kareena stated that it is a film that can be relevant in all the generations and it has also changed the way female characters are written. Discussing the character of Geet, Bebo revealed how she is not the Punjabi girl that was shown in the film in real life. However, people have started believing that ever since they saw her as Geet. She also noted how every character played by her carries some part of her in it.

She went on to discuss how she was signed up for Jab We Met and stated that she was on a break because she was not getting the kind of film that she wanted when Jab We Met happened. She said, “I wanted to take a sabbatical for a year and a half. Imtiaz (Ali) then called Shahid and he narrated it. We didn't even know Imitiaz then.” She further revealed how the filmmaker then approached Shahid, who further told Kareena that it was going to be a great film. “I never knew it would be this iconic kind of movie,” Bebo stated.

