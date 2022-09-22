Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘Tim and Jeh baba look like us’ on sister Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 41st birthday on September 21, Wednesday. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress celebrated this year's birthday with a private bash, which was attended by her family members and a few close friends. Kareena’s friends and colleagues from the film industry showered her with warm birthday wishes on social media, and the actress personally thanked all by resharing their stories on her Instagram handle. But it is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction to her dear sister Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wishes, that caught netizens’ eye.

Karisma Kapoor wished her little sister and best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, by sharing their childhood pictures on her official Instagram handle with a lovely note. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who absolutely loved her elder sister’s post shared it on her Instagram story and wrote: “Tim and Jeh baba look like us.’ The actress’s reaction to Karisma’s post is now winning the internet, and the fans agree that Taimur aka Tim and Jeh look like the mini versions of Bebo and Lolo.