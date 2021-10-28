Kareena Kapoor Khan says 'Yoga runs in the family' as she shares son Jehangir’s pike push up pose photo
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, “Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see. #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta.” In the picture, Jeh is seen wearing a blue T-shirt with grey short pants. Fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Jeh is now eight months old and Kareena has also returned to work. She is often seen on the sets completing her pending work.
Yesterday, she had shared a picture on her Instagram stories where she is seen dressed in white athleisure. Her hair was tied in a messy bun. The actress has accessorised her look with a watch. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Desert Run” with a camel emoji.
Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks in the lead.
Also Read: In PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a glimpse of her holiday as she goes for a ‘desert run’