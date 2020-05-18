Kareena Kapoor Khan is a scene stealer in THIS happy family photo with Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karisma
The Kapoor family is currently grieving the loss of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, but the entire Kapoor clan is one tight knit group. From celebrating festivals together to going on vacations, the family make sure to celebrate many milestones together. We came across one such happy picture of the family and Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be the scene stealer in the frame. In the photo, Kareena can be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahani.
One thing is for sure that the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, definitely know how to rock a red lip. While all of them can be seen flashing their wide smile for the camera, Kareena grabs all the attention with her pout in a black top and perfectly styled hair. As for the men, Saif, Ranbir and Bharat seem to be in good spirits.
Check out Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karisma's photo below:
Keeping up her date with social media, Kareena on Sunday shared two photos from her time in London and revealed that she is indeed missing on spending time outdoors. One of the photos shows Kareena lying in the grass and basking in the sun. She wrote, "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories #MissYouGuysALittleMore."
Check out the photos:
Amid this lockdown, Bebo, Saif and Taimur have been spending their time creatively by drawing, painting and some gardening.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Kareena resembles Reema Jain..I remember seeing Reema's old photo on some web portal and she looked just like Kareena...
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Lol Riddhima isn't in the pic but her husband is. Bebo is so petty I love it. Fun fact Bebo and Riddhima are days apart in age. When they were born Raj Kapoor suggested the names Riddhima and Siddhima for each respectively. Babita had different plans and damn were they glamorous. Her daughters have done well as women and actresses.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Lol if bebo's name was siddhima she would def change it .LMAO