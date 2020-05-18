Kareena Kapoor Khan is a scene stealer in THIS happy family photo with Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karisma

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor can be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahani.

The Kapoor family is currently grieving the loss of legendary actor , but the entire Kapoor clan is one tight knit group. From celebrating festivals together to going on vacations, the family make sure to celebrate many milestones together. We came across one such happy picture of the family and Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be the scene stealer in the frame. In the photo, Kareena can be seen along with , Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, husband and Riddhima Kapoor's husband Bharat Sahani.

One thing is for sure that the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, definitely know how to rock a red lip. While all of them can be seen flashing their wide smile for the camera, Kareena grabs all the attention with her pout in a black top and perfectly styled hair. As for the men, Saif, Ranbir and Bharat seem to be in good spirits.

Keeping up her date with social media, Kareena on Sunday shared two photos from her time in London and revealed that she is indeed missing on spending time outdoors. One of the photos shows Kareena lying in the grass and basking in the sun. She wrote, "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories #MissYouGuysALittleMore."

Amid this lockdown, Bebo, Saif and Taimur have been spending their time creatively by drawing, painting and some gardening.

