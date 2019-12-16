Kareena Kapoor Khan on a second child: Saif Ali Khan & I are happy with Taimur Ali Khan & don’t have any plans
Among the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name is featured right at the top. The diva managed to win everyone’s hearts with her stellar acts in films like Veere Di Wedding, Chameli and more. Now, she is all set to break stereotypes by working in a film based on the concept of IVF in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Amidst this, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have their own good news in life in the form of Taimur Ali Khan. They are often seen spending time together and their photos are just too cute.
In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Kareena was quizzed about having second good news in life. On the same, the Good Newwz actress revealed that Saif and she don’t plan on having a second child as of now and are very happy with their kid Taimur. The 29-year-old actress mentioned that she and Saif are extremely occupied with work and are trying to strike a balance between professional and personal life too. She cleared out that there is no good news related to another child in her life.
Kareena said, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”
Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif’s little munchkin continues to cause a frenzy with his photos on social media. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed Taimur’s 3rd birthday plans with Taimur. The actress had mentioned that there will be a small get together and that the cutie patootie has asked for 2 cakes. On the work front, Kareena is extremely busy promoting Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz trailer had left everyone in splits and is expected to be a comedy of errors. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.
They're just asking for him to become a spoilt little Ranbir Jr at this rate. At least he has siblings already.
Having a family is important and at least two kids are must otherwise kids are lonely even when they grow up.
Kareena you and Saif make beautiful babies you should have one more. it is very good for the child to have a sibling.
Family is everything.
A woman can decide if she wants to have a kid at 40 or 45 ... stupid moron
She is not 29 years old! She is 40 !!
