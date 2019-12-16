Kareena Kapoor Khan on a second child: Saif Ali Khan & I are happy with Taimur Ali Khan & don’t have any plans

Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film, Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. In a recent interview, Bebo mentioned that Saif Ali Khan and she are happy with Taimur Ali Khan and there are no plans for a second child.

Among the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name is featured right at the top. The diva managed to win everyone’s hearts with her stellar acts in films like Veere Di Wedding, Chameli and more. Now, she is all set to break stereotypes by working in a film based on the concept of IVF in Good Newwz with , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Amidst this, Kareena and have their own good news in life in the form of Taimur Ali Khan. They are often seen spending time together and their photos are just too cute.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Kareena was quizzed about having second good news in life. On the same, the Good Newwz actress revealed that Saif and she don’t plan on having a second child as of now and are very happy with their kid Taimur. The 29-year-old actress mentioned that she and Saif are extremely occupied with work and are trying to strike a balance between professional and personal life too. She cleared out that there is no good news related to another child in her life.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in a basic black tee and ripped jeans & proves she’s a born fashionista; See PHOTOS)

Kareena said, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif’s little munchkin continues to cause a frenzy with his photos on social media. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed Taimur’s 3rd birthday plans with Taimur. The actress had mentioned that there will be a small get together and that the cutie patootie has asked for 2 cakes. On the work front, Kareena is extremely busy promoting Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz trailer had left everyone in splits and is expected to be a comedy of errors. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Navbharat Times

Read More