Kareena Kapoor Khan seems content as she lovingly holds on to her friend in a throwback PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood divas. Meanwhile, take a look at one of the throwback pictures of the stunning actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate expression queen and how! The actress never fails to grab attention whenever her pictures are shared on social media. She is considered a quintessential diva of Bollywood who also enjoys a huge fan following in the country. Bebo has also completed 20 years in Hindi cinema much to the rejoice of her fans. It is not only her acting skills that earn praise from everyone. Her impeccable style statements also serve as an inspiration for numerous young girls.

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of Kareena that makes for a delightful glimpse. The actress is lovingly holding on to her friend from behind while striking a pose for the camera. Her love for off duty and simple t-shirts is evident from this picture in which she opts for an oversized graphic tee. Bebo’s makeup game is also on point and she lets her lustrous hair down.

Check out the picture below:

It calls for celebrations for all the fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan as she is going to embrace motherhood once again. Yes, you heard it right. The actress and are all set to welcome their second child. Earlier, they became the doting parents to Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha. Her last release was Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan.

