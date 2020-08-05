Kareena Kapoor Khan sends ‘big hug’ to cousin Aadar Jain on his birthday as she shares a throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram debut, the actress makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos, and also, Bebo makes sure to pen birthday notes for her loved ones. While a few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartwarming birthday note for her Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani, today, Bebo wished her brother Aadar Jain on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a throwback photo featuring Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor aka Lol, and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Happy Birthday Aadar Jain. big hug on your big day.”

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a reunion with the Kapoor khandan on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, and Kareena Kapoor was papped as she made her way for the customary Kapoor get-together on the festival. Later, taking to Instagram, Kareena gave us a sneak-peek of her Rakhi celebration with , and others. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like an absolute diva as she sported a mustard yellow kurta and dupatta and paired with a contrast beige pair of palazzos. Besides, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, were also snapped at the Rakhi celebration. As per reports, Aadar Jain is dating SOTY 2 actor Tara Sutaria and although they haven’t confirmed their relationship, however, the lovebirds are often papped together.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite .

