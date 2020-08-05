  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan sends ‘big hug’ to cousin Aadar Jain on his birthday as she shares a throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.
9848 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan sends ‘big hug’ to cousin Aadar Jain on his birthday as she shares a throwback photo Kareena Kapoor Khan sends ‘big hug’ to cousin Aadar Jain on his birthday as she shares a throwback photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram debut, the actress makes sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos, and also, Bebo makes sure to pen birthday notes for her loved ones. While a few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartwarming birthday note for her Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani, today, Bebo wished her brother Aadar Jain on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a throwback photo featuring Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor aka Lol, and alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “Happy Birthday Aadar Jain. big hug on your big day.”

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a reunion with the Kapoor khandan on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, and Kareena Kapoor was papped as she made her way for the customary Kapoor get-together on the festival. Later, taking to Instagram, Kareena gave us a sneak-peek of her Rakhi celebration with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like an absolute diva as she sported a mustard yellow kurta and dupatta and paired with a contrast beige pair of palazzos. Besides, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, were also snapped at the Rakhi celebration. As per reports, Aadar Jain is dating SOTY 2 actor Tara Sutaria and although they haven’t confirmed their relationship, however, the lovebirds are often papped together.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Armaan Jain Roka: Aadar Jain greets rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria with a hug; Watch VIDEO           

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement